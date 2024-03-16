Shohei Ohtani arrives in Korea alongside Dodgers. March. 16, 2024 07:50. by Heon-Jae Lee uni@donga.com.

"Let's Go Shohei, Let's Go Dodgers"



The moment American Major League Baseball (MLB) 'superstar' Shohei Ohtani appeared at the arrival hall of Incheon International Airport on the afternoon of Friday, waiting fans simultaneously chanted slogans in support of Ohtani and the Dodgers. Ohtani, wearing comfortable training clothes and a backward baseball cap, bowed slightly and greeted fans with a smile on his face. Ohtani's wife, Mamiko Tanaka, whom Ohtani revealed for the first time through her social media just before boarding the plane to Korea, followed him about a step behind. Mr. Tanaka, who played basketball in Japan, also greeted fans with a bright smile.



The Dodgers players visited Korea on this day for the 2024 MLB opening two-game series (Seoul Series) against the San Diego Padres held at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on the 20th and 21st. The Seoul Series is the first MLB regular season game to be held in Korea.



Ohtani and Tanaka strolled a short distance apart, while Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and other players walked hand in hand with their wives as they entered the arrivals hall. The cheers of fans intensified each time one of the MLB star players, familiar from TV screens, made an appearance.



The Dodgers team boarded pre-arranged buses and headed to their accommodations in Yeouido, Seoul. After a day of rest, the Dodgers will begin training at the Gocheok Sky Dome on Saturday. Coach Dave Roberts, along with Ohtani, Betts, and Freeman, is set to attend a press conference after training. The Dodgers will practice matches with Kiwoom and the Korean national baseball team on the 17th and 18th, respectively, to hone their real-life performance skills, before taking to the field for the opening game in Seoul on the 20th.



The San Diego team arrived in the country around 1:30 a.m. on Friday. Shortstop Kim Ha-seong, a key player for San Diego, expressed his excitement, stating, “I feel good now that I’m here. The fans have a lot to look forward to, and I’ll give it my all to deliver a great performance.” Pitcher Go Woo-seok, who recently joined San Diego, commented, “I may be tired, but I’m feeling great.” Both players, along with Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr., enthusiastically engaged in fan service, signing autographs for the dedicated fans who had been waiting since the early morning hours.



The San Diego players, having unpacked their bags upon arrival, took the opportunity to explore various locations in Seoul throughout the day. Tatis Jr. visited Gwangjang Market and shared a video of himself enjoying hotteok and dumpling soup on social media. Fan accounts of encounters with Manny Machado and Sander Bohartz at ‘The Hyundai Seoul’ in Yeouido, near the San Diego team’s dormitory, were also shared on online forums.



