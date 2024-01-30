Three U.S. soldiers die in attack by Pro-Iran militia. January. 30, 2024 07:47. weappon@donga.com.

Iranian-backed militias launched an unmanned aerial drone attack on U.S. forces in northeast Jordan, near the Syria border, on Saturday night (local time), resulting in the death of three U.S. service members and the injury of at least 34 others. This marks the first instance of U.S. troops stationed in the Middle East being killed since the outbreak of the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas last October. Tensions in the Middle East have been escalating, with U.S. President Joe Biden implying retaliation, stating, “We shall respond to those responsible for these attacks on U.S. forces, and we will respond at a time and place of our choosing."



"Three U.S. service members were killed last night in an attack on the 'Tower 22' U.S. military base in northeastern Jordan," stated the U.S. Central Command on Sunday. Pro-Iranian militias have executed more than 160 attacks on U.S. military bases in the Middle East since the Israel-Hamas war, urging the United States to "stop supporting Israel."



The U.S. has refrained from responding, fearing escalation. However, with the first U.S. military deaths, some analysts believe a strong retaliation is inevitable. Former President Donald Trump, likely to face Biden in November's presidential election, has clarified that he intends to make the issue a campaign focus, labeling it "the result of Biden's weakness and surrender."



한국어