Ahn Byeong-hun, Im Sung-Jae rank top 5 in PGA opening tournament. January. 09, 2024 07:59.

Ahn Byeong-hun and Im Sung-jae have kicked off a good start in the opening tournament of the PGA tour by ranking in the top five. Ahn was ranked fourth in place, the highest among Korean players. This is his first tournament after being released from restrictions for having tested positive in a doping test. Im, nicknamed 'Buddy Machine,' tied for fifth place by setting a new record for the most birdies ever in a 72-hole PGA Tour event.



Ahn hit seven under par with 66 strokes with one eagle, seven birdies, and two bogeys in the final 4th round of ‘The Sentry,’ the opening game of the 2024 PGA Tour, which ended at the Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii on Monday. He ended the tournament with 26 under par and 266 strokes, finishing the tournament in fourth place.



“The ball wasn’t as sharp as I expected, but the putting went well, and I was able to finish in 4th place. I think I’m off to a good start to the new year,” said Ahn. “Everything is in pretty good control. I believe I can perform better in the next game if I trust myself.”



Im recorded 34 birdies in the tournament, including 11 in the fourth round, setting a record for achieving the highest number of birdies in the PGA tour. Since 1983, when the PGA tour began keeping records, 34 birdies have been the most at a 72-hole PGA Tour event on record.



"I made many birdies in the tournament, which I think is the result of taking good care of myself during the winter training season in Korea,” said Im. “I’m pleased that the hard work paid off from the first game of the tournament. I made six birdies in the third round but also six bogeys that I shouldn’t have.”



