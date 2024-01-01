Hwang Hee-chan records attacking points in two matches. January. 01, 2024 08:09. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers has recorded attacking points in two consecutive matches before joining the Korean national soccer team.



In the 2023-2024 English Premier League (EPL) home game against Everton on Sunday, the 27-year-old South Korean footballer contributed by assisting Matheus Cunha's additional goal in the 8th minute of the second half, with the team leading 1-0. This marks his second consecutive involvement in scoring opportunities after netting two goals against Brentford on Thursday.



Wolverhampton secured a 3-0 victory over Everton, extending their winning streak to three consecutive league games. Despite being tied with Chelsea in 10th place with 28 points, Wolverhampton is ranked 11th due to a goal difference of four points.



Despite concerns about injury after being replaced in extra time in the first half due to back pain in the previous game against Brentford, Hwang started as part of a three-top team alongside Cunha and Pablo Sarabia on this day, displaying aggressiveness that unsettled the opponent's defense line. After recording an assist, his right-footed shot from the left side of the penalty area in the 15th minute of the second half struck Everton's left goal post. Additionally, a left-footed shot from the right side of the penalty area in the 27th minute of the second half found the net, but it was disallowed due to an offside call.



Hwang concluded 2023 with an impressive 11 goals and three assists, encompassing this season's cup competitions. Molineux News, a prominent source for Wolverhampton news, highlighted his outstanding performance, noting, "Specifically, he scored more in 19 games this season than in his previous 57 games for Wolves. Now, the true nature of how brilliant his goalscoring has been is revealed."



Hwang is set to join the national team in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday. The team will undergo training here to acclimate themselves to the upcoming Asian Cup, commencing on Jan. 12, before proceeding to the battleground in Doha, Qatar. Molineux News analyzed, "His absence in the next month for the Asian Cup will be a sore miss for Wolves."



한국어