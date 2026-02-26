South Korea urged to reform private rental sector



According to the national census, South Korea had approximately 22.99 million households in 2024. With a homeownership rate of 58.4 percent, an estimated 9.6 million households were renters. Assuming one household per dwelling and noting that public rental housing totaled about 1.97 million units that year, roughly 7.6 million homes were provided through the private rental market.



Even assuming only two residents per unit, this creates a consumer base of over 15 million people, making it a massive market. Yet, in South Korea, few representative companies or recognizable brands come to mind when thinking about private rental housing. By contrast, in neighboring Japan, large firms such as Tokyu, Mitsui, and Sumitomo operate branded rental properties and manage them directly.



South Korea’s private rental market remains largely amateur. Before the introduction of the jeonse-wolse reporting system, renters had to rely on licensed real estate agents to determine accurate rental or sales prices. Even now, it is often difficult to verify the market value of properties with few transactions, such as officetels or villas. Buyers often purchase without fully knowing the value of the property.



Payment practices further reflect the market’s informal nature. While consumers use cards for a 5,000 won coffee, monthly rents are mostly paid via cash transfers. Any home repairs typically require direct negotiation between landlords and tenants.



