Samsung and LG sweep 2026 iF design awards

Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics swept top honors in major categories at the German International Design Competition, the iF Design Awards 2026.On Feb. 25, Samsung announced it had won a total of 77 awards, including two golds. The gold awards went to the speaker “Music Studio 5” and the “Sustainable Appliance Consumables Concept.” Music Studio 5 is an object-shaped Wi-Fi speaker designed with inspiration from spheres and points.The Sustainable Appliance Consumables Concept repurposes leftover materials from appliance production into consumable components. Different colors are applied to the components based on their post-use processing method, making them easy to identify.LG Electronics received 26 awards for products including its home robot “LG CLOi,” which interacts with users by recognizing facial expressions, voice, and gestures, and the wireless TV “LG OLED evo W6,” which measures about 9 millimeters in thickness. These designs were recognized for their harmony with home environments and user-centered innovation.Founded in 1953 by Germany’s International Forum, the iF Design Awards evaluate nine categories: product, packaging, communication, concept, interior, architecture, service design, user experience (UX), and user interface (UI). Entries are assessed for design distinction, creativity, and overall impact.이민아 기자 omg@donga.com