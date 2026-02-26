Seoul woman arrested in connection with new victim

A woman in her 20s, identified as Kim, who was arrested for killing men with drugs at motels in Suyu-dong, Gangbuk District, Seoul, has been linked to additional suspected crimes using the same method.On Feb. 25, police said the Seoul Gangbuk Police Station recently questioned a man in his 30s who is believed to be a new victim. The man reportedly lost consciousness last month after drinking a hangover beverage Kim gave him at a karaoke bar in Suyu-dong. He later regained consciousness at the same location but was in poor condition and received on-site treatment from responding police and firefighters.Kim previously told authorities she had given drug-laced hangover drinks only to the three victims known so far. Police are now reviewing the timeline of the new suspected victim, whose incident appears to have occurred between the first and second confirmed attacks, coinciding with the period when Kim said she increased the amount of drugs used.The first known victim lost consciousness after drinking a hangover drink offered by Kim at a café in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province, on Dec. 14 last year but survived after being hospitalized. In contrast, the second victim died on Jan. 28 after consuming a beverage Kim had given him at a motel in Suyu-dong.Following the discovery of the additional suspected case, police are expanding their investigation to include individuals who had contact with Kim.조승연 기자 cho@donga.com