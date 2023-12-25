Foreign Minister Hayashi emerges as relief pitcher for Japanese government. December. 25, 2023 08:11. sanghun@donga.com.

"My birthday is Jan. 19, so it’s often represented as 119."



Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi (photo), who assumed the role of Chief Cabinet Secretary, the second-highest position in the Japanese government, on Dec. 14 and serves as its spokesperson, shared the following remarks in a recent NHK broadcast talk program. Last week, he humorously addressed the unexpected scenario of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who faced low approval ratings, prompting his resignation and making him hastily incorporated into the cabinet.



The Japanese media evaluation indicates that Minister Hayashi has had a promising beginning. While it's premature to assign a definitive score, his notable skill in effectively handling a crisis has sparked speculation about the possibility of Kishida being ousted within the year.



Minister Hayashi succeeded the former Chief Cabinet Secretary, Hirokazu Matsuno, who resigned amid suspicions related to the alleged creation of slush funds within the Abe faction of the Liberal Democratic Party.



Beginning with his appointment as Minister of Defense in 2008, this marks his seventh ministerial role, with four of them being 'rescue appointments' necessitated by the dishonorable resignation of his predecessors. The Yomiuri Shimbun noted, "He is known as a reliable policy expert within the party." Since his election to the House of Councilors in 1995, he has been actively involved in the same faction (Kochikai) as Prime Minister Kishida, fostering a close relationship with him. Currently, he is effectively leading the faction on behalf of the Prime Minister.



In Japanese politics and media, politicians who have successfully served as Chief Cabinet Secretary are frequently considered strong contenders for the position of the next Prime Minister. Analysts suggest that Minister Hayashi's standing could rise if he effectively supports Prime Minister Kishida and manages to navigate the challenges within the current cabinet, mitigating the potential for a worst-case scenario.



한국어