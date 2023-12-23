NYT includes Lim Yun-chan’s album in 2023 Best Classical Music Albums. December. 23, 2023 08:07. leemail@donga.com.

The New York Times (NYT) has selected the album of the 19-year-old pianist Lim Yun-chan in its prestigious list of Best Classical Music Albums of 2023, announced on Thursday (local time). Furthermore, Lim’s performance of Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3, which took place during his New York debut in May of this year with the New York Philharmonic Orchestra, has been honored as the Best Classical Music Performance of 2023.



Lim’s most recent album features a live performance of Franz Liszt’s 'Etudes for Transcendental Technique' from the semifinals of the Van Cliburn Competition held last year. The NYT highlighted his achievement as the youngest winner of the competition at the age of 18, attributing it to Lim’s remarkable technical prowess and musical sophistication. The review specifically noted, “He is already so mind-bogglingly accomplished technically, and so refined musically, that these formidable works sound easy.”



