Audiences from different walks of life enjoy G-STAR 2023

The 'G-STAR 2023,' the largest game show in Korea, took place at BEXCO in the Haeundae district, Busan, from Thursday to Sunday. The event attracted only men in their teens and 20s, who are regular customers of games, but also families, couples, and other people of all ages who enjoyed games together. It indicates that the long history of gaming is creating a social environment where people who enjoyed gaming as teenagers are becoming parents and playing games with their children.



Families with young children stood out the most at this year's G-STAR. "I came to make memories with my two game-loving sons," said Kang (42) from Gwangju, who attended the event with his sons in elementary school's sixth and fourth grades. "My sons and I enjoy different game genres, so we usually play games separately, but through G-STAR, we got to know each other's tastes better," the father said.



"This is my first visit since I got married," said Moon Jeong-hwan (41), who came to watch G-STAR with his 7-year-old daughter. "My wife is at home with our second child, but my daughter, who always knew that her dad likes playing games, came with me to visit G-STAR.”



There were also many couples or office workers visiting the event together. Choi Ju-hyeon (23) and Kim Ha-neul (20), who met while playing Smilegate’s role-playing game 'Lost Ark' together, said, "We came to G-STAR as a date because we thought it was an event where we could enjoy our hobbies together. Waiting for an hour for a game demonstration didn't seem long and boring.”



"I'm in the IT industry, but I'm also interested in gaming, so I took time off and traveled from Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, to Busan with two of my colleagues," said Oh (29), who works for an information technology (IT) company.



