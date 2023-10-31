Lee Kang-in records first league assist to Mbappé at PSG. October. 31, 2023 09:50. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

In the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Brest at the Francis-Le Blé Stadium in Brest, France, on Sunday. In the 28th minute of the first half, with PSG leading 1-0, Lee Kang-in, who had joined the defense in the PSG half, noticed Kylian Mbappé sprinting into the Brest half. Lee Kang-in, without hesitation, delivered the ball with a left-footed outswinging kick that, after one bounce, reached Mbappé precisely. Advancing towards the goal while lightly tapping the ball, Mbappé finished with a right-footed shot that split the net. After the goal celebration, Mbappé called over Lee Kang-in and they shared a heartfelt embrace, expressing gratitude.



The rising star, Lee Kang-in, dressed in the PSG uniform, recorded his first league assist. With Lee's performance, PSG claimed a 3-2 victory over Brest, continuing their four-match winning streak in the league. They have closed the gap to just one point (six wins, three draws, one loss) behind the undefeated leaders Nice after 10 matches.



Playing until the 29th minute of the second half, Lee boasted the most precise footwork among the midfielders. He attempted 30 passes and succeeded 28 times, recording the highest success rate (93.3%) of the match. After the game, the Ligue 1 office highlighted Lee Kang-in's performance, referring to him as the "Maestro."



