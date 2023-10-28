Yoon visits Andong after meeting with former Pres. Park. October. 28, 2023 08:45. by Kwan-Seok Jang jks@donga.com.

President Yoon Suk Yeol visited Byeongsan Seowon in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province on Friday. “The development of our nation hinges on our collective respect for our time-honored traditions and our commitment to discharging our duties,” he said. “We are dedicated to preserving and promoting our rich traditional culture.” President Yoon, who had recently concluded his diplomatic visit to the Middle East, met with former President Park Geun-hye the previous day and paid tribute to the accomplishments of the late former President Park Chung-hee. Today, the president extended his outreach to North Gyeongsang, continuing to resonate with conservative sentiments for the second consecutive day.



President Yoon addressed a gathering of Confucian officials at the UNESCO-listed Confucian academy in Andong City. “The essence of Confucianism lies in the reverence for tradition and the assumption of responsibility, such as avoiding delaying tasks and delegating them to others in matters concerning the nation, community, family, or the workplace. The spirit of Confucianism demands meticulousness and the diligent fulfillment of one’s responsibilities,” he said. “As the president, I am fully committed to discharging my civic duties and serving the people's interests. Yoo Seong-ryong’s Byeongsan Seowon feels like my hometown, and my heart is at ease. Seeing the elders brings me great comfort.”



Subsequently, he visited Andong, where the president chaired the 5th Central-Regional Cooperation Conference, actively engaging with local perspectives regarding the pressing issue of local sustainability. Furthermore, he actively explored avenues for realizing a vision of a “regional era where all citizens can enjoy a high quality of life throughout Korea.” Notably, President Yoon urged cities and provinces to synergize their resources for the imminent 2030 World Expo in Busan bid. He also called for comprehensive discussions to address the threat of local population decline and invigorate regional economies.



President Yoon’s visit to Andong marks the return to a location he first visited as president-elect a year and a half ago. Andong has traditionally been his support base, and recent declines in his approval ratings, as indicated by public opinion polls, seem to have affected the decision to visit the city. In a recent Gallup Korea poll, the Daegu-Gyeongbuk (TK) region witnessed the most substantial drop in approval ratings, plummeting by 13 percentage points compared to the previous week (45%). The need to solidify support among traditional backers has become increasingly evident. The intent behind this visit appears to be both retaining existing support and appealing to the general sentiment in the region, a crucial political stronghold. Some experts advise that while emphasizing grassroots support, it is also essential to pay attention to the sentiments in the Seoul metropolitan area.



