NEC considers running investigation on hiring scandal. May. 31, 2023 07:58. buzz@donga.com,djc@donga.com.

The National Election Commission (NEC) is considering conducting investigations on Secretary-General Park Chan-jin and Deputy Secretary-General Song Bong-seop, who are suspected of giving preferential treatment in hiring internal positions for their children. The move is viewed to be in response to public criticism on the two influential leaders at the commission resigning without any disciplinary action. Despite Chair Roh Tae-ak’s expression‎ of regret for the first time on the controversy, the ruling party continued to press for their resignation.



According to the political community on Tuesday, the Special Audit Committee of the National Election Commission, is reviewing the request for investigation on Park and Song. This decision is based on the judgment that the possibility of exercising undue influence in the hiring process cannot be ruled out. The controversy intensified when it was known that Park had given final approval as Deputy Secretary General to hire his daughter. Neither reported on conflict of interest per internal regulations after his daughter was hired.



The commission is likely to decide whether to approve the request for investigation after reviewing reports at the plenary meeting on May 31. This move is interpreted as the Commission’s awareness of public criticism on the two leaders resigning without disciplinary action. As Park and Song are political public officials at the ministerial and vice-ministerial level, they will not be subject to disadvantages such as pension reduction or restrictions on hiring for public office if they resign.



The NEC was also reported on the hiring status of the offspring of current and former political officials at the Commission, which had increased to 11 employees, for two hours from 10 a.m. on Tuesday and discussed reform plans. It will be holding a follow-up meeting on the following day and issuing a statement in Chairman Roh’s name. The statement is expected to include plans for institutional reform and guidelines on joint investigation with the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission. Chairman Roh told reporters that “the Commission will be conducting a full investigation and is actively considering joint investigation with the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission.”



The ruling party pressured the NEC, raising additional suspicions that Song's daughter had been nominated from the very beginning of the hiring stage. According to lawmaker Jeon Bong-main with the People Power Party, personal information of Song and A were included in a document titled “2018 Plans on Hiring Experienced Public Service Officials” by the Chungbuk Election Commission. Song had been recommended from the local government for a position. which had not been posted publicly, disclosing her personal information from the screening stage.



한국어