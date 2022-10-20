Is man with powers of gods hero or villain?. October. 20, 2022 07:54. by Hyo-Ju Son hjson@donga.com.

A blockbuster Hollywood movie showcasing computer graphics that can be compared to alien technologies and spectacular action premiered on Wednesday. As it is the only blockbuster movie this fall, it is expected to dominate the box office.







The movie’s background is an ancient country called Kahndaq, 2600 BC. Teth Adam (played by Dwayne Johnson), suffering from the king’s tyranny, was bestowed with the six powers of the gods, including speed and stamina. He became a hero to save the people of Kahndaq. However, as he abused these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned in the confines of the Earth by wizards.



The main part of the story begins with him waking up 5,000 years later. Teth Adam wiped out Intergang, a group of mercenary soldiers dominating Kahndaq. When Adam lifts a soldier, he burns to ashes. Bullets and missiles do not hurt Adam and bounce back off his body. High-tech attack helicopters seem like nothing to him. He is the ultimate hero, with his whole body serving as weapons and nullifying all attacks.



Then, “Justice Society,” a team of four heroes including Dr. Fate, sets a goal to bring stability to the world to stop Adam. The movie highlights are battle scenes of Intergang vs. Adam and Justice Society vs. Adam. Most of the running time is filled with breathtaking action. Adam’s almighty powers of sweeping away everything deliver a high level of visual satisfaction.



A white military organization’s domination of the Middle Eastern country Kahndaq leaves room for political interpretation, but it only touches lightly upon it. Unlike other DC movies, such as Batman and Superman, that deliver political messages in rather serious settings, the new movie is simple. Characters’ American-style jokes and fights between heroes also resemble Marvel movies. Audiences may enjoy watching a Marvel-like DC movie.



The fact that Dwayne Johnson, who looks like a superhero without any costume, played a superhero is enough reason to watch the movies. While it is implied that “Black Adam” is the name the protagonist gives himself at the end of the movie, the name itself is not mentioned in the movie.



