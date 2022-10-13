Beatles’ ‘stained cloth’ found in 55 years goes to auction. October. 13, 2022 08:01. newsoo@donga.com.

The tablecloth that the legendary rock band “Beatles” members scribbled on (photo) right after the concert in 1966 has been recovered and is auctioned at the U.S. Bonhams auction. The tablecloth, which belonged to the caterer Joe Vilardi, was stolen in six days and returned to his grandson Michael Vilardi this March. Bonhams expects the tablecloth could be sold at a maximum of 25,000 U.S. dollars in this auction, which will continue until next Tuesday.



According to AFP news as of Tuesday (local time), the four Beatles members, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, finished their concert at a park in San Francisco in August 1966 visited Joe Vilardi’s Catering. The fab four and singer-songwriter and human rights activist Joan Baez improvised scribble on the tablecloth while having steak. Joe Vilardi kept it in his office, but it was stolen six days later.



Michael Vilardi received a call from a woman in March of last year. This woman said, “My younger brother stole the tablecloth,” adding that although much time has passed while hesitating, she wanted to return it. Michael Vilardi, who got the tablecloth returned and welcomed it and said, ”I heard a lot about this tablecloth while growing up but I never thought I would be able to see it in person.”



한국어