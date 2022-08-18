Kim Hyo-joo to vie for first trophy of Simone Asia Pacific Cup. August. 18, 2022 07:58. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

South Korean golfer Kim Hyo-joo will take up the challenge for the Simone Asia Pacific Cup, the first competition for women’s national teams taking place in the Asia-Pacific region.



The tournament will make its debut at the Pondok Indah Golf Course in Jakarta, Indonesia starting from Thursday. Hosted by the Asia Golf Leaders Forum (AGLF), the tournament will feature 44 players from 16 countries, including the United States, Japan, Thailand, and South Korea.



Among the South Korean golfers participating in the event are Ryu So-yeon, Lee Bo-mee, and Hwang Yoo-min. Kim Hyo-joo, who is currently standing at world No. 8, is continuing her sweeping upturn by having tied for third place at the Amundi Evian Championship, one of the major LPGA tournaments, and making entry to the top 10 for three times in the recent five tournaments. “To play in a professional tournament with players, whom I used to compete with since my amateur days and who are now representing their respective countries, brings back the memory of the past,” said Kim. “I want to play an interesting game at my first tournament in Indonesia.”



Lydia Ko of New Zealand, world No. 4, Hinako Shibuno of Japan, who won the 2019 Women’s British Open, and Noh Yealiminof the U.S., who won the third in the 2020 LPGA Evian Championship, will also compete in the tournament.



The tournament will take place as a stroke-play format for three days. The players will compete in a team of two and, based on the performance scores in the individual tournament, a team’s score will be determined. A prize purse of 500,000 U.S. dollars for individual tournament and 250,000 dollars for team tournament is on offer. Kim Hyo-joo and Hwang Yoo-min will be joining as a team, and Lee Bo-mee and Ryu So-yeon will team up.



