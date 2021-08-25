Prof. Lee Gyeong-mu selected as editor-in-chief of world-renowned AI journal. August. 25, 2021 07:34. reborn@donga.com.

Seoul National University’s College of Engineering announced Tuesday that Professor Lee Gyeong-mu (photo) has been selected as the new editor-in-chief of “IEEE Transactions on Pattern Analysis and Machine Intelligence,” one of the most prestigious international journals in the field of artificial intelligence.



Lee has become the first Asian editor-in-chief since the first publication in 1979, which is assessed to have improved Korea’s academic reputation in AI.



Every year, about 1,800 journals are submitted to IEEE TRAMI, which only publishes 20% of them, and this is proof that the journal is one of the most selective academic papers. Both the number of submitted journals and its influence are growing every year as research on AI is becoming more active globally.



Professor Lee who worked as the subeditor for the past five years will take office as the editor-in-chief for two years starting from January 2022. He will lead the editorial board that consists of six subeditors and 120 editorial staff. Lee is one of the most representative academics in AI who published more than 250 journals. He is a fellow at the IEEE, a regular member of the Korean Academy of Science and Technology and the National Academy of Engineering of Korea.



He is currently in charge of the Graduate School for AI, Seoul National University. “This shows Korea’s academic status in the field of AI, not just an individual’s capability, has grown,” said Professor Lee.



