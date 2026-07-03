XDots Participates in Quantum Korea 2026··· Unveils Quantum Technology-Based Energy Savings Solution for the First Time.

xDots Booth in Quantum Korea 2026 / source=IT DongA

xEnergy, which precisely measures energy using quantum technology and suggests efficient reduction plans / source=IT DongA

xSee, precisely measuring energy flows with quantum technology / source=IT DongA

Demonstration of real-time measurement of DC power application (left) and current fluctuation / source=IT DongA

Woodo Lee, CEO of xDots / source=IT DongA

xDots, a company specializing in quantum technology-based energy optimization solutions, participated in Quantum Korea 2026, the largest quantum science and technology event in the nation, and showcased its energy efficiency optimization solution, xEnergy. At this exhibition, the company unveiled xSee, which precisely measures current flow, for the first time, and conducted a demonstration based on data measured at an actual industrial site. xDots drew attention from the related industry by proving the effectiveness of quantum technology in the industrial field before the full-scale commercialization of quantum computing begins.Quantum Korea 2026, hosted by the Ministry of Science and ICT, is held from July 2 to 4 at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza(DDP) in Seoul. This event, which began in 2023, marks its 4th anniversary this year, establishing itself as the premier quantum event in the country where governments, research institutions, and leading quantum technology companies from around the world gather to share the latest research achievements and industrial application cases. This year, under the theme of 'Quantum in Action, Grand Challenges for Innovation,' 56 companies and research institutions from 12 countries participated.Founded in 2022, xDots is a deep-tech startup aiming to integrate quantum technology, previously considered solely a realm of advanced science, into solving practical problems at industrial sites. Amid the growing importance of power management due to climate change, rising raw material prices, and the proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI), xDots has developed its technology in a direction that helps use energy efficiently as needed, rather than recklessly reducing it.What xDots brought to the forefront at Quantum Korea 2026 is xEnergy. xEnergy is a solution that combines quantum technology, AI, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to analyze a company's energy consumption in real-time and derive the most efficient reduction plan.XEnergy consists of three elements: xSee, which precisely captures current, magnetic fields, and energy flows; xMon, a dashboard that displays energy flows at a glance through collected data; and xOpt, an optimization solution that proposes and executes efficient operation scenarios based on this.Applied to xSee is xDots' core technology, the diamond nitrogen-vacancy (NV) based quantum technology. When a nitrogen atom is injected into a diamond crystal composed of carbon, an empty space, the NV center, is created next to it; this is a technology that utilizes the electron state of this space like a Qubit, the minimum unit of quantum information. This technology has the advantage of operating at room temperature, allowing it to be utilized without a massive cooling system.Through a diamond NV-based quantum sensor and IoT, xSee measures power consumption data of industrial equipment and manufacturing processes in ultra-precision units. According to xDots, the measurement precision of xSee is ±0.01%. Thanks to this, it captures even minute changes in current and magnetic fields that were difficult to measure with existing equipment. The data collected in this way passes through an AI agent-based analysis engine and is delivered to the dashboard, xMon. Administrators can intuitively check the real-time energy flow through xMon. Additionally, they can verify and execute energy efficiency optimization plans with xOpt, which analyzes with an independent AI algorithm to propose optimal operation methods.XDots has also conducted Proof of Concept (PoC) with domestic conglomerates and universities. It verified energy savings of refrigeration and freezing facilities with SPC Secta9ine, and a pump failure predictive maintenance solution with Kolon Global(formerly Kolon LSI), confirming an energy saving effect of 15-30% through this. It has completed a PoC for a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) optimization solution with Hoban Construction's Island Resom and is currently providing the related solution.At this exhibition, xDots unveiled xSee for the first time and demonstrated measuring direct current in real-time using xSee, as well as quickly and precisely capturing changes when the power is turned on and off. Due to the nature of the exhibition, it was difficult to show real-time measurement results of large-capacity power, so the company introduced its technological prowess through data measured in advance at actual industrial sites. xDots explained that while the development of xEnergy has been completed, it focused on xSee at this exhibition considering the characteristics of an exhibition themed around quantum technology."xEnergy accurately pinpoints when factory equipment wastes the most power and how operation cycles should be adjusted to be efficient," explained Woodo Lee, CEO of xDots. "You will be able to experience the energy-saving effects anywhere with high power consumption, including large-scale manufacturing plants, data centers, dense office areas, and public facilities."CEO Woodo Lee continued, "Through this exhibition, we want to show commercial cases where quantum technology is directly applied to actual industries so that customers can directly confirm the changes in physical quantities they desire. We expect this to be an opportunity to promote xDots' technological prowess and secure potential customers."In addition to xEnergy, xDots is also preparing a quantum sensor-based current non-destructive testing solution, xField, and a space magnetic navigation mapping solution, xAero. Along with this, the company is actively pushing for entry into the global market.xDots is a startup that presents the specific utility of quantum technology through empirical cases. It is turning quantum technology, which felt somewhat distant, into an application case that can be applied to actual industries. Particularly, in a situation where reducing power costs and carbon neutrality have emerged as corporate tasks centered on data centers and large-scale manufacturing, the 15-30% energy saving effect proposed by xDots is a figure sufficient to attract market attention. As the PoC has already been completed in the related industry, various achievements are expected to follow in the second half of the year.By Man-hyuk Han (mh@itdonga.com)