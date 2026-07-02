Samsung teases new Galaxy foldable option

Ahead of its Galaxy Unpacked event in the United Kingdom on July 22, Samsung Electronics has hinted that its eighth-generation foldable smartphone lineup will expand beyond the familiar Fold and Flip models. The company appears poised to introduce a new foldable device featuring a different screen aspect ratio and form factor.Samsung on Wednesday released a teaser for its next-generation foldables through its global Instagram and YouTube channels. The video shows a long chocolate bar snapped in two and a strip of photo booth pictures split down the middle, subtle visual cues that point to a foldable device with a display unlike those in Samsung's current lineup.Since debuting the Galaxy Fold in 2018, Samsung has built its foldable business around two flagship product families: the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip. The Fold has been positioned as a productivity-focused device built around a larger display, while the Flip has appealed to users seeking portability and a more distinctive form factor. With its eighth-generation lineup, Samsung aims to sharpen the strengths of both series while introducing a new option that broadens the range of experiences available to consumers.The move also reflects the evolving demands of the artificial intelligence era, where users increasingly expect devices tailored to different ways of working and communicating. Industry observers say expanding the foldable lineup could strengthen Samsung's position as competition heats up in both on-device AI and the global foldable smartphone market.최지원 기자 jwchoi@donga.com