Lee takes direct control of chip project

President Lee Jae-myung said he will personally oversee the rollout of Samsung Electronics and SK hynix’s semiconductor investments in South Korea’s southwest, pledging full responsibility for both planning and execution of the project. Samsung Electronics plans to invest 425 trillion won in advanced industries, including semiconductor fabrication plants, while SK hynix has committed 400 trillion won to the region.Speaking Tuesday at a national briefing on the development strategy for advanced industries at the Kim Dae-jung Convention Center in Gwangju’s Seo-gu district, Lee said, “I want to be clear that this is not political theater or a symbolic show, but something real.” He added, “In the past, there were announcements that looked good on paper, but nothing materialized later. People forget. Words alone do not matter. I do not want to repeat that.”Lee delivered an on-site speech rather than a written statement, saying, “It has been just over a year since I took office, and today feels meaningful and rewarding.” He added, “I became president as a politician from the Democratic Party of Korea. While I must govern for the entire country, we cannot give up on the dreams and ideals we have long pursued.” He emphasized the need for balanced regional development. In a written message, he said, “I will set up a dedicated task force at the presidential office to ensure no project is delayed even by a month, and I will take responsibility for overseeing the entire process through completion.”Addressing criticism from the People Power Party over alleged preferential treatment for the Honam region, Lee said, “There are various objections to the site selection, but what is clear is that it follows economic logic.” He added, “When you factor in water, power, land and infrastructure, the Honam region, especially the Gwangju-Jeonnam area, is the only place that can meet these requirements.”“After liberation, the Honam region reportedly had a larger population,” he said. “Today, Yeongnam has about 13 million people, while Honam has fewer than 5 million. This reflects a painful accumulation of history.”His remarks highlighted long-standing regional disparities that have persisted since South Korea’s rapid industrialization, which concentrated heavy industry in the southeastern part of the country.Lee also referred to discussions with Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, saying they had originally planned to complete the Yongin semiconductor cluster first before moving on to the next phase. However, he said he suggested advancing both phases simultaneously, citing surging demand.He added that the government would provide maximum support, including fiscal assistance, infrastructure development, and improvements in housing, education, and cultural and health care services, to create the best possible conditions for the project.윤다빈 empty@donga.com