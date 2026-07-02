Mamdani tests Democrats' Israel stance



About 2 million Jewish people live in the New York metropolitan area, a population equal to nearly one-third of Israel's roughly 7.2 million Jews. Outside Tel Aviv, no city is home to a larger Jewish community than New York.



Jewish Americans, who are disproportionately represented among highly educated and affluent groups, have long wielded considerable influence in U.S. politics, finance and public life, especially in New York. Among them are Chuck Schumer, the Democratic Senate minority leader and New York senator; Steve Schwarzman, chairman and CEO of Blackstone; A.G. Sulzberger, chairman and publisher of The New York Times; Jessica Tisch, New York City police commissioner; former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg; and Lloyd Blankfein, former CEO and now senior chairman emeritus of Goldman Sachs. As a result, few politicians can afford to overlook the Jewish vote.



For decades, Jewish Americans have overwhelmingly backed the Democratic Party, which has generally been seen as more sympathetic to minority communities than the Republican Party. According to CNN-Edison Research exit polls, 78% of Jewish voters supported the Democratic candidate in the 2024 U.S. presidential election.



New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who became the city's first Muslim mayor in January, has broken with that long-standing political dynamic. As mayor-elect, he said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be arrested if he visited New York because of Israel's treatment of Palestinians. He also declined to attend this year's Israel Day parade on May 31, ending a tradition observed by previous mayors.



Israeli media outlets, including The Jerusalem Post, have described Mamdani as a "sophisticated anti-Semite." While Mamdani says his criticism is directed at the Israeli government's policies toward Palestinians, his critics argue that his rhetoric extends beyond the government and reflects broader hostility toward Jewish people.



With November's U.S. midterm elections approaching, New York Democrats recently held primary elections to choose the party's nominees for the U.S. House of Representatives. Three candidates endorsed by Mamdani, all regarded as critical of Israel, defeated establishment-backed rivals. One of them, former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, is Jewish but opposes unconditional U.S. military support for Israel.



If Mamdani reflects a changing Democratic Party, Jewish voters are changing as well. Younger Jewish Americans generally feel less attached to Israel and are more focused on issues affecting their daily lives. Dov Hikind, a former New York state assemblyman, said many younger Jewish voters supported Mamdani in last November's mayoral election because of domestic policies such as his proposal to freeze rents.



U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly branded Mamdani a "communist" as the mayor's influence has grown beyond New York and into national Democratic politics. Yet those who may be most unsettled by his rapid rise are Democratic leaders such as Schumer.



To win nationwide contests such as the midterm elections and the 2028 presidential race, Democrats will need to expand their appeal to centrist voters. That presents the party with a growing dilemma. As Mamdani gains influence while championing policies such as a wealth tax, free education, free public transportation and a more confrontational approach toward Israel, Democrats risk pushing moderates away. The debate he has reignited over the party's stance on Israel is also poised to shape U.S. politics well beyond this election cycle.

