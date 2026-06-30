Special counsel summons four PPP lawmakers

The special counsel investigating allegations that former President Yoon Suk Yeol enlisted the Presidential Security Service to block investigators from carrying out his arrest has expanded the probe to four more opposition People Power Party lawmakers, accusing them of interfering with the warrant's execution and ordering them to appear for questioning. The additional suspects are Reps. Kim Gi-hyeon, Kwon Young-jin and Yoon Sang-hyun, along with Rep. Na Kyung-won.Assistant Special Counsel Kwon Young-bin said Monday that investigators identified the lawmakers after reviewing video evidence from the scene and conducting follow-up investigations into the failed arrest attempt."Among the People Power Party lawmakers whose actions were found to have obstructed the execution of the warrant, we additionally booked those who publicly argued in media interviews and elsewhere that the warrant should not have been carried out," Kwon said.The lawmakers were booked on suspicion of obstructing the performance of official duties by special public officials. The special counsel sent summonses on June 24, instructing them to either appear for questioning or submit written statements by Tuesday.Asked whether the confrontation at the scene involved physical violence, Kwon said investigators had received testimony that some clothing was torn but found no indication that the situation escalated into direct physical clashes.He added that prior court rulings have recognized actions such as linking arms to form a human barricade or blocking access during the execution of a warrant as obstruction of official duties, even in the absence of physical assault.The lawmakers, including Na, were previously reported to prosecutors after staging a protest outside the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul, in January last year, when the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials attempted to execute an arrest warrant for Yoon. They are accused of taking part in efforts to prevent investigators from carrying out the arrest.Kwon said the special counsel has no plans to compel the lawmakers to appear and will instead wait for them to cooperate voluntarily or respond in writing.Na, who had already been booked as a suspect, was instructed to appear for questioning on June 19 but notified investigators that she would submit a written response instead. According to the special counsel, none of the other lawmakers has so far agreed to appear or returned written answers.소설희 facthee@donga.com