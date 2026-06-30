Execution is the real challenge

South Korea on Monday unveiled an ambitious nationwide investment strategy focused on semiconductors, artificial intelligence and robotics. Samsung and SK pledged a combined 4,755 trillion won in domestic investment, with Samsung committing 2,655 trillion won and SK 2,100 trillion won. President Lee Jae-myung thanked Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, saying they deserved to be recognized as "national heroes" and "heroes of the people." His praise reflected what is at stake. South Korea's long-term economic future will hinge on whether these investment commitments become reality. The companies that made the pledges, along with the central and local governments that helped secure them, must now follow through.The most consequential announcement is Samsung's and SK's plan to invest a combined 800 trillion won in four cutting-edge front-end semiconductor fabrication plants in the country's southwest. If realized, the project will push South Korea's semiconductor manufacturing belt beyond the Seoul metropolitan area and the central region, creating a new production base in the southwest. The companies also pledged to dramatically accelerate construction of their Yongin semiconductor complexes, moving completion of the national industrial complex forward by seven years and the general industrial complex by 12 years. Together, the projects would form an advanced industrial triangle, with the southwest specializing in semiconductors, the central region serving as an AI infrastructure and advanced materials hub, and the Gyeongsang and North Jeolla regions focusing on physical AI and next-generation mobility.Until now, investment has naturally flowed to regions with reliable supplies of electricity and water, well-developed supplier networks and an experienced workforce. That pattern has reinforced the concentration of industry around the capital region. This initiative breaks from that model by pairing private-sector investment with coordinated national and local government support. The timing is significant. With demand for AI memory chips rising rapidly and Chinese competitors narrowing the technology gap, expanding production capacity before supply constraints emerge is a strategic necessity.That said, ambition alone will not guarantee success. The proposal moved from planning to public announcement in a short period, raising legitimate questions about whether sufficient electricity, water and skilled workers can be secured. It has also prompted criticism that some regions are receiving preferential treatment. Those concerns deserve careful attention. Delays in permitting or shortcomings in infrastructure could easily undermine the project's momentum and trigger unnecessary conflict.Projects of this scale rarely produce quick results. Building advanced manufacturing capacity typically takes more than a decade from initial planning to full operation. Lasting success depends on commercial discipline as much as political commitment. Companies may announce large investments in response to government expectations or regional political pressure, but unless they are confident in long-term profitability and financing, those commitments risk becoming little more than headlines. Taiwan's Foxconn offers a sobering reminder. Its Wisconsin LCD manufacturing project, celebrated by U.S. President Donald Trump in 2017 as evidence of an American manufacturing revival, was eventually reduced to roughly one-tenth of its original scope.Even after investment decisions are made, unexpected setbacks can threaten execution. Taiwan's TSMC delayed completion of its Arizona semiconductor plant by a year because of a shortage of skilled engineers and labor disputes. The project regained momentum only after mediation by the U.S. government and political leaders, along with compromises by both management and labor. Winning investment commitments is only the beginning. Keeping projects on schedule is an equally important responsibility for both the central government and local authorities.The challenges are already clear. The new semiconductor plants planned for the southwest will require 6.3 gigawatts of electricity and 650,000 tons of water. The accelerated Yongin complexes will need a stable supply of 15 gigawatts of power and 1.5 million tons of water. Housing, schools and other community infrastructure must also expand quickly enough to support a growing workforce. President Lee has pledged to oversee the megaprojects personally and establish a dedicated office within the presidential office to coordinate their implementation.The commitments have been made. The real test begins now. The question is no longer where investment will go, but whether it can be converted into lasting industrial strength and economic growth. The accelerated development of the Yongin semiconductor cluster will provide the first meaningful indication of whether this sweeping national strategy can fulfill its promise.