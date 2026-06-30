Lee vows to fast-track tech projects

President Lee Jae-myung on Monday pledged to personally drive three flagship technology initiatives centered on semiconductors, physical artificial intelligence and AI data centers, saying the projects would move forward under his direct oversight and at maximum speed."I will create a dedicated team within the presidential office to oversee these projects and make sure they are carried out without delay," Lee said. "In the second year of this administration, I will make this the year the vision of an irreplaceable Republic of Korea, one no other nation can replace, begins to become reality."The announcement comes as Lee seeks to regain political momentum following a decline in his approval ratings after the June 3 local elections. Analysts view the three mega-projects as the administration's signature economic initiative.Speaking at the "National Briefing on South Korea's Three Mega-Projects for a Great Leap Forward," Lee said the plan reflected not only bold commitments from the private sector but also the government's determination to marshal national and local resources behind long-term industrial growth."Today's announcement is possible because of the commitment shown by our business leaders, but it is equally meaningful because the nation has chosen to invest on a historic scale while bringing together the full capacity of local governments," Lee said. "Among everything I have accomplished so far, I believe this will be remembered as the most significant achievement for both the Korean people and our history."He said the three projects would lay the foundation for South Korea's economy over the next 20 to 30 years. The event was broadcast live.Lee described the global AI race as "both a full-scale contest and a series of localized battles," arguing that competition now stretches across the entire technology value chain, from semiconductors that power computing and inference to AI data centers that process vast amounts of information, physical AI that applies artificial intelligence to the real world, and core infrastructure such as electricity and water. "We are entering an era in which the next chapter begins almost instantly," he said. "Only those who move fast will stay ahead."Lee repeatedly stressed the need for speed, signaling that work on the Honam semiconductor cluster, including advanced fabrication plants, is expected to gather pace. "With global demand for semiconductors rising rapidly, we must complete the production facilities already under construction as quickly as possible," he said. "At the same time, we need to stay ahead by securing overwhelming manufacturing capacity through major new investments in the country's southwestern region and other strategic locations."Referring to balanced regional development, Lee said the Honam region's decades of relative underinvestment had unexpectedly become a strength. "It has abundant water resources, and the southwestern coast offers exceptional renewable energy potential," he said.Lee Jae-yong, chairman of Samsung Electronics, echoed Lee's emphasis on urgency. "As the president said, this is a race against time," he said. "If businesses, the central government and local governments work together, I have no doubt we can build an irreplaceable Republic of Korea."Chairman Lee said Samsung would continue to focus on customers, product quality, cutting-edge innovation and developing top talent to secure the decisive technological lead Lee has called for.Chey Tae-won, chairman of SK Group, said the company would work to lead the global AI ecosystem through bold vision and meticulous preparation. "The future of AI will be built in South Korea," Chey said.Before the discussion session began, President Lee stood alongside the two business leaders and thanked them on behalf of the Korean people. He bowed deeply to Lee Jae-yong, who returned the gesture, saying, "We'll do our best."President Lee then exchanged the same greeting with Chey before taking both chairmen by the hand, saying the gesture reflected their shared determination to deliver on the projects. "I would like to call both of you national heroes, heroes of the Korean people," the president said. "You have shown that businesses can contribute not only by creating profits but also by helping shape the nation's future."Hoon-Sang Park tigermask@donga.com