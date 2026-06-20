Lee calls for election commission overhaul

President Lee Jae-myung on Friday raised the possibility of amending the Constitution to reform the National Election Commission, saying a narrowly focused amendment could move forward if the ruling and opposition parties can reach agreement. The commission is an independent body established under the Constitution.Speaking at a public briefing at the presidential office after a 10-day trip that included the G7 summit in Europe, Lee said he would personally propose such an amendment if necessary. "What is clear is that fundamental reform is needed," he said. "We cannot continue like this." It was Lee's first public call for a constitutional amendment aimed at reforming the election watchdog.Lee also brushed aside suggestions of growing friction between the presidential office and the ruling Democratic Party of Korea over party leader Chung Cheong-rae's bid for another term. "It may look like a serious conflict, but I see it as part of a process that will ultimately make things work better," he said. Lee urged the ruling party to focus on results, saying public support depends on performance. "That means being as inclusive and open as possible," he said. "I hope the party stays focused on improving people's lives and strengthening the economy." The comments appeared to reflect recent tensions following Chung's remark that "the people are eternal, but administrations are short-lived."Lee said a recent slide in his approval ratings should be taken seriously. "Support has been falling since Election Day," he said. "That is the public's judgment. It suggests more people are unhappy with the president."Lee also shared details of his conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump during the G7 summit, saying Trump asked whether South Korea could quickly build 10 U.S. naval vessels. "President Trump and I agreed on the importance of mutually beneficial cooperation, including in shipbuilding, and on the value of South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation," Lee said. "He asked whether South Korea could rapidly build 10 U.S. warships, and I told him it certainly could and that we would do our utmost."According to Lee, Trump also raised North Korea during their conversation, saying, "The time has come to pay attention to the North Korea issue again." Trump added that opportunities had been missed before North Korea effectively became a nuclear weapons state. Lee responded that the North Korean nuclear issue cannot be handled in the same way as other international disputes. "A different approach is required," he said.윤다빈 empty@donga.com