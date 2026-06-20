U.S.-Iran follow-up talks hit early hurdle

Follow-up negotiations between the United States and Iran, set to continue for 60 days after the signing of a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict, are already showing signs of strain.The White House said on June 18 that U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance's trip to Switzerland for talks with Iran had been postponed. Switzerland's Foreign Ministry also said on June 19 that a planned face-to-face meeting between U.S. and Iranian officials had been canceled, according to Al Jazeera and The Times of Israel.The two sides had been expected to open talks in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, with Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf leading discussions on Iran's nuclear program and sanctions relief. The cancellation, announced on the eve of the meeting, has raised questions about whether Washington and Tehran remain divided over key issues. Others see it as a familiar round of pre-negotiation maneuvering as both sides seek greater leverage before formal talks begin.The United States has said it will end its maritime blockade of Iran while keeping naval vessels deployed around the Strait of Hormuz. The move is widely viewed as an effort to maintain pressure on Tehran as negotiations take shape. Iran, meanwhile, has made clear that it does not intend to yield easily. In a written message released through state media on June 18, Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said Iran would never accept excessive demands from the United States and would closely watch whether the terms of the agreement are honored.The United States and Iran signed the MOU on June 17. Critics, however, say the document includes several provisions that could complicate the negotiations, including unresolved questions surrounding Iran's nuclear program, a waiver of Strait of Hormuz transit fees limited to the 60-day negotiation period and sanctions relief measures that amount to direct economic support. Concerns are also growing that Israel's continuing airstrikes in Lebanon could further complicate efforts to keep the talks on track.Keun-Hyung Yoo noel@donga.com