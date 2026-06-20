Mexico crowd overwhelms South Korea in Guadalajara

"Ay, ay, ay, ay, canta y no llores" ("Sing, don't cry").As the traditional Mexican folk song "Cielito Lindo" rang out around Guadalajara Stadium, the lyrics seemed fitting for a South Korean side facing an overwhelmingly pro-Mexico crowd.When South Korea took on Mexico in their second Group A match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 19, the atmosphere inside Guadalajara Stadium left little doubt about who was at home. Fans dressed in Mexico's signature green jerseys chanted "Mexico! Mexico!" throughout the evening. The venue's red seating, designed to resemble lava inside a volcano-shaped stadium, was nearly lost beneath a sea of green.About 20 minutes before kickoff, the crowd erupted when Mexico's starting lineup appeared on the giant screen. The stadium display registered 149 decibels, comparable to the noise generated during an aircraft takeoff. Many Mexican supporters who had cheered South Korea during its match against the Czech Republic at the same venue on June 12 greeted Korean players with boos when their names were announced before Friday's match.The one-sided support never let up. When Lee Kang-in of Paris Saint-Germain received a yellow card in the fourth minute, boos and whistles poured down from the stands. The noise reached its peak five minutes into the second half when Luis Romo of CD Guadalajara scored the opening goal. Home supporters leapt to their feet, sprayed water into the air, shouted in celebration and waved their arms overhead for several minutes after the goal.South Korea's Red Devils supporters, gathered behind one goal, beat drums and chanted "Daehanminguk!" but were quickly drowned out. Guadalajara Stadium drew 45,522 spectators for the match. Though it is the second-smallest venue among the tournament's 16 stadiums, with a capacity of 49,813, its steep stands and close proximity to the pitch create an intense atmosphere in which every cheer and jeer carries directly onto the field.South Korea could find itself in a much friendlier setting in the round of 32. If it advances as the runner-up in Group A, it will play in Los Angeles, home to one of the largest Korean communities outside Korea. If it reaches the knockout stage as a third-place qualifier, its next match would be played in either Boston or Seattle.사포판=한종호 hjh@donga.com