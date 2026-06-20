Young collectors revive interest in antiques

Interest in antiques is enjoying a resurgence in South Korea, particularly among people in their 20s and 30s. Younger consumers are increasingly expressing their tastes through antique teacups, tableware, furniture and other everyday items. Just as traditional "hojakdo" paintings depicting tigers and magpies drew renewed attention following the popularity of the Netflix series "KPop Demon Hunters," a growing number of people are discovering a fresh appeal in antique art and artifacts.That renewed interest is also reshaping the Dapsimni Antique Market in Seoul's Dongdaemun District. The market took shape in the 1970s as antique dealers scattered across areas such as Cheonggyecheon and Hwanghak-dong relocated there amid rising rents driven by urban redevelopment. It reached its peak in the 1980s, when visitors could browse everything from ceramics and rice bowls to spoons and farming tools in one place. As public tastes shifted toward imported design products and contemporary art, however, the market gradually lost its vitality.In recent years, a new generation of shop owners has helped bring younger visitors back. Among them is OF, which resembles a compact gallery with black walls, black display cases and carefully placed lighting. Gobokhee pairs Western mid-century furniture with furnishings from the Joseon Dynasty, while Hobak Folk Art Gallery creates the atmosphere of a curated lifestyle shop with contemporary art posters and sneakers incorporated into its displays. A growing number of young visitors are also embracing the culture of "digging," taking pleasure in hunting for distinctive pieces that reflect their personal tastes among the market's vast collection of antiques.Exhibitions catering to the trend have followed. This spring, Art Space Boan 1942, also known as Boan Inn, in Seoul's Jongno District hosted "Young Antiques," an exhibition introducing collections assembled by younger antique enthusiasts. The show featured collections from eight participants, including Gobokhee, Goyo, Saro, Oat, Oza Craft, Curated Columns, Minye Sarang and Ido Auction, and attracted about 500 visitors over two days. The exhibition is continuing through July 5 at O Choryang, a multidisciplinary cultural venue in Busan. As part of the program, Hyangunjae, the pen name of Park Yeong-bin, 36, author of "Days Filled With Antiques," will deliver a lecture on June 24 titled "The Elegance of Men's Hanbok and Traditional Accessories."Min Kim kimmin@donga.com