Lee urges participation in local elections

President Lee Jae-myung on Sunday urged voters to take part in the June 3 local elections, warning that staying silent or abstaining from voting gives an opening to those who deceive the public, abuse power for personal gain and damage the lives of ordinary citizens.The appeal came a day after Lee said that giving up one's vote is tantamount to giving up the future of oneself and one's family, marking his second consecutive day of calls for voter participation.In a post on X, Lee quoted the Greek philosopher Plato, who warned that political apathy leaves societies governed by the worst people. Lee called on voters to make their voices heard at the ballot box and reaffirm that power ultimately belongs to the people."Please show clearly who this country belongs to, where power should be directed and where the will of the sovereign people resides," Lee wrote. "I hope voters will place their trust in loyal and capable individuals who will exercise the authority entrusted to them solely in accordance with the people's wishes and for the benefit of the people."Lee also stressed the weight of each vote. "The power of a vote is stronger than many realize," he wrote. "Whether elected officials become faithful public servants who enrich people's lives or destructive rulers who bring hardship to citizens depends on the sovereign people.""If any politicians or political groups are uncomfortable with these words, they are precisely the entrenched interests that voters must overcome through the ballot box," he added. On Saturday, the second day of early voting, Lee described voting as "the lifeblood of democracy," saying that abstaining from elections is not an act of neutrality but effectively sides with those who harm both citizens and their communities.Meanwhile, the People Power Party filed a police complaint against Lee, accusing him of violating the Public Official Election Act and other laws after controversy erupted over the exposure of his marked ballot while casting an early vote at the Samcheong-dong Community Service Center in Seoul's Jongno District.People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyuk said the central issue was that the president displayed a marked ballot in front of television cameras, which he argued amounted to a public appeal for support of a specific party and candidate."There is no room for interpretation. It is a violation of election law," Jang said. "More importantly, it constitutes a serious breach of the president's duty to remain politically neutral during an election."At a news conference Sunday, Jang added that if a conservative president had been involved in a similar incident, the Democratic Party of Korea would have immediately pursued impeachment proceedings.Floor leader Song Eon-seok also criticized Lee, claiming the president brushed aside an election official's warning not to display the marked ballot by replying, "It doesn't matter." According to Song, the remark conveyed the attitude that "no one can prosecute me anyway, so would the election commission really invalidate my vote?"The presidential office rejected the allegations, saying Lee had no intention of violating election rules and that the marked portion of the ballot had been covered, leaving no grounds for controversy.윤다빈 기자 empty@donga.com·