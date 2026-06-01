Samsung tops automotive memory market

Samsung Electronics has surpassed U.S. rival Micron to become the world's largest supplier of automotive memory chips for the first time.According to a report released last month by S&P Global Mobility, Samsung's share of the global automotive memory market rose to 40% last year from 35% in 2024. Micron's share fell to 36% from 40%, pushing the U.S. company into second place.Samsung strengthened its position by expanding sales across both established markets, including South Korea, Europe and Japan, and fast-growing China. Demand for advanced memory products has also accelerated as automakers roll out more autonomous driving features and increasingly sophisticated infotainment systems.Particularly strong demand has emerged for Samsung's low-power DRAM (LPDDR) and Universal Flash Storage (UFS) products. Once associated primarily with high-end consumer electronics, these technologies are now becoming standard components in next-generation vehicles that require greater computing power and data-processing capacity. Major customers for Samsung's automotive semiconductor business include Tesla, Qualcomm and Bosch.Automotive memory was long viewed as a difficult market for newcomers. Vehicle development and replacement cycles typically span years, limiting demand growth, while automakers have traditionally relied on established suppliers and conservative procurement practices.Samsung began targeting the high-performance automotive semiconductor market in 2015 and established production capabilities ahead of many competitors. The business gained momentum in 2020 and has reportedly delivered average annual revenue growth exceeding 40% through last year.박현익 기자 beepark@donga.com