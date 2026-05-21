Arsenal win Premier League after 22-year drought

Arsenal have been crowned English Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years, sealing the title on Wednesday without playing.The league leaders clinched the championship after second-placed Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by Bournemouth in Matchday 37 of the 2025–2026 season. The result left Arsenal on 82 points (25 wins, 7 draws, 5 losses), four clear of City on 78 (23 wins, 9 draws, 5 losses), a gap that made them unreachable with one match remaining.Arsenal players watched Manchester City’s game together at their training ground and broke into celebration once the final whistle confirmed the outcome. The squad later posed for photos with a makeshift trophy.The title is Arsenal’s first since the 2003–2004 season, when Arsène Wenger led the club to the Premier League’s only unbeaten campaign (26 wins, 12 draws). It is also their 14th top-flight league crown, moving them into third place on the all-time list behind Liverpool and Manchester United, who each have 20.Manager Mikel Arteta, a former Arsenal midfielder and ex-assistant to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, finally delivered the title after three straight runner-up finishes.Arteta joined Arsenal in December 2019 after working under Guardiola at City from July 2016. His early years in north London were uneven, with back-to-back eighth-place finishes that drew criticism from supporters. Guardiola publicly backed his former assistant during that period, saying he would “do a fantastic job.” After Arsenal sealed the title, Guardiola again offered praise, telling Sky Sports: “Congratulations to Mikel Arteta for the incredible work he has done to get to the top of the league.”Arsenal’s title charge was built on defensive discipline and set-piece efficiency. They have conceded just 26 goals in 37 matches, the best defensive record in the league this season.Set pieces proved decisive at the other end. Of Arsenal’s 69 goals, 18 came from corners, a Premier League record for a single season. Including free kicks, they scored 24 set-piece goals in total, also a competition high.Arteta also worked to sharpen the team’s mentality. He ordered the removal of the tunnel covering between the home dressing room and the pitch so stadium noise would carry directly into the players’ corridor. At the training ground, he had the phrase “Together we make history” painted on the walls.On the pitch, midfielder Declan Rice played a central role in the title run. Known for his energy and passing range, he contributed four goals and five assists, acting as a key link between defense and attack.Rice also drew attention last month during a match against Manchester City when cameras caught him urging teammates on after a defeat that left Arsenal’s title hopes in doubt, shouting: “It’s not over yet.”With the league title secured, Arsenal now turn to a potential double. They face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final on May 31, chasing a first European crown. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur, the former club of Son Heung-min, failed to secure Premier League safety after a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea on the same day.Seventeenth-placed Tottenham sit on 38 points, two ahead of 18th-placed West Ham on 36, leaving survival to be decided on the final matchday.Son, now with LAFC, appeared on BBC’s “Match of the Day” before kickoff to back his former club. “Tottenham can do it,” he said. “They deserve to stay up with a good result against Chelsea.” Spurs, however, were unable to add to their points total.Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com