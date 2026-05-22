Samsung adopts profit-linked bonus system

Samsung Electronics and its labor union have averted a strike after reaching a tentative wage agreement, but the deal is expected to send ripples through South Korea’s corporate sector. Following a similar move by SK hynix, Samsung’s adoption of an operating profit-linked bonus system is intensifying debate over how companies should reward employees during the artificial intelligence-driven semiconductor boom.Under the agreement announced Wednesday, Samsung and the union agreed to allocate 10.5% of business performance earnings over the next decade to special bonuses for employees in the company’s semiconductor division, known as Device Solutions, or DS. In effect, the figure is tied largely to operating profit.When combined with Samsung’s existing Over Profit Incentive program, or OPI, which distributes roughly 1.5% of operating profit as bonuses, the company will devote a total of 12% of annual operating profit to performance-based compensation.Based on securities firms’ forecasts that Samsung Electronics will post 350 trillion won in operating profit this year, about 42 trillion won could be distributed through bonus payments. An employee in the DS division’s memory business unit earning an annual salary of 100 million won is expected to receive roughly 60.9 million won in performance bonuses.SK hynix reached a similar agreement last year, pledging to allocate 10% of annual operating profit to bonus payments over the next decade. With Samsung now embracing a comparable framework, analysts say profit-linked compensation could emerge as a new norm in South Korea’s corporate world.Samsung has played a pivotal role in shaping compensation trends before. In 2001, it became the first major South Korean conglomerate to introduce a bonus system that added a performance-based percentage to annual salaries, a model later adopted widely across the business community.Still, critics argue that compensation systems tied directly to operating profit are difficult to find globally. Major international technology companies known for generous compensation packages typically calculate bonuses using a broader set of indicators, including revenue growth, individual achievement and organizational performance.Analysts also warn that the AI-driven semiconductor rally could widen income disparities both between companies and within the corporate sector itself. In the first quarter of this year, Samsung Electronics and SK hynix accounted for 77% of the combined operating profit generated by all non-financial companies listed on South Korea’s main stock market.Using a simple estimate based on bonus pools equal to roughly 10% of profits, employees at Samsung Electronics and SK hynix alone could receive bonuses amounting to 7.7% of the total operating profit earned by all listed companies in the country.Kang In-soo, an economics professor at Sookmyung Women’s University, said most companies do not have the financial capacity to sustain such aggressive compensation structures, unlike Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, which are benefiting heavily from the AI-fueled semiconductor surge.“Performance bonuses can motivate employees, which is clearly positive,” Kang said. “But excessive compensation can also weaken a company’s long-term growth potential. There needs to be a serious discussion about what constitutes a sustainable and rational pay structure.”박현익 기자 beepark@donga.com