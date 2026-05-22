BTS earns top AMA nominations

K-pop powerhouse BTS will return to the American Music Awards for the first time in five years, rejoining one of the biggest nights in U.S. pop music.According to AMA organizers on Wednesday local time, BTS is set to attend the ceremony May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.The group is nominated for Artist of the Year, the show’s top prize, alongside Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga and Bad Bunny. BTS became the first Korean act to win the category in 2021.The group also secured nominations for Best Male K-pop Artist and Song of the Summer. The nominated track is “SWIM,” the lead single from BTS’ fifth studio album, “ARIRANG,” released in March.Including both group and solo honors, BTS has won 12 AMA trophies to date. The group first claimed Favorite Social Artist in 2018 and went on to win the category for three straight years. In 2021, BTS captured three awards in a single night, including Artist of the Year, Favorite Duo or Group and Favorite Pop Song.“ARIRANG” has remained in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 for eight consecutive weeks, extending the group’s strong run on the main U.S. albums chart.Ahead of and following the AMA ceremony, BTS will perform its “ARIRANG” world tour concerts at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on May 23, 24, 27 and 28.김도연 기자 repokim@donga.com