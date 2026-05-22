Trump signals possible call with Taiwan leader

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he plans to speak with Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te after being asked whether he would discuss U.S. arms sales to Taiwan with the island’s leader. If the conversation takes place, it could significantly heighten tensions between Washington and Beijing. Since the United States established diplomatic relations with China in 1979, no sitting U.S. president has formally spoken with a Taiwanese president, largely out of deference to Beijing’s position on Taiwan.According to Reuters, Trump made the remarks while speaking with reporters earlier in the day, saying, “I talk to anybody.” He added that the situation was “under control” and described his recent talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping as “very productive.” Trump also said the United States would work to “resolve the Taiwan issue.”Trump visited China on a state trip from May 13 to 15, during which he discussed Taiwan with Xi during summit talks.A source familiar with diplomatic affairs told Reuters that no timetable has been finalized for a call between Trump and Lai. The White House has also declined to comment on when the leaders might speak or what subjects would be on the agenda.Since Washington and Beijing normalized relations in 1979, no sitting U.S. president has officially communicated directly with a Taiwanese president. Trump did speak by phone with then-Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in 2016, though he was president-elect at the time. Even that exchange prompted sharp protests from Beijing and fueled tensions between the two powers.Political outlet Politico reported Wednesday that a call between Trump and Lai would likely trigger a fierce response from China. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has long reacted strongly not only to overseas trips by Taiwanese leaders but also to their meetings with foreign political figures and government officials.In a Fox News interview aired May 15 shortly after his return from China, Trump said further U.S. weapons sales to Taiwan would depend on Beijing, describing the issue as “a very good negotiating chip” for Washington. He also appeared to direct criticism at Lai, saying he did not want a situation in which “somebody says, ‘The United States is backing us, so let’s declare independence.’”Some analysts view Trump’s willingness to engage directly with Lai as a sign that he intends to use arms sales to Taiwan as leverage against both Beijing and Taipei.Others warn that Trump’s ambiguous and transactional approach could raise the risk of strategic miscalculation by China. The Center for American Progress, a U.S. think tank, said that if Beijing comes to see Washington’s security commitments to Taiwan as hollow, “military deterrence could weaken.”Chul-Jung Kim tnf@donga.com