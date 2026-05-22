South Korea eyes possible Xi-Kim meeting

South Korean authorities are closely monitoring signs that Chinese President Xi Jinping could visit North Korea as early as later this month, according to government sources. If realized, the trip would mark Xi’s first visit to Pyongyang since June 2019.The presidential office said Thursday that the government was “closely watching related developments.”“South Korea hopes exchanges between North Korea and China will contribute to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula,” the presidential office said. “We also expect China to continue playing a constructive role in issues concerning the peninsula.”South Korea’s intelligence authorities are reportedly tracking recent activity involving senior officials from the Chinese Communist Party’s International Department, which oversees party-to-party diplomacy. The department also handled much of the groundwork for Xi’s 2019 trip to North Korea, including security and protocol arrangements.A possible visit by Xi has fueled speculation that closer alignment among North Korea, China and Russia could deepen further. At the same time, the South Korean government is said to be hoping Xi could help facilitate dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang after visiting Seoul following a South Korea-U.S. summit.Kyu-Jin Shin newjin@donga.com