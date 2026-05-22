Labor deals risk weakening future investment

Samsung Electronics and its labor union reached a dramatic last-minute agreement Wednesday night, barely an hour before a planned strike was set to begin, pulling the company back from what could have become a damaging industrial crisis. Union members still must vote on the deal from May 22 to 27, but avoiding a factory shutdown in the middle of an escalating global semiconductor race is nevertheless a major relief.The agreement also carries symbolic weight. Labor and management stepped back from confrontation and ultimately found common ground through negotiations. Yet the broader questions this dispute has raised for South Korea’s economy and industrial sector should not be overlooked.Under the deal, Samsung Electronics and the union agreed to allocate 10.5% of business performance earnings over the next decade to special bonuses for semiconductor employees. Including the company’s existing Over Profit Incentive program, or OPI, about 12% of annual operating profit will effectively be reserved for bonuses.After SK hynix adopted a similar framework last year, Samsung’s decision has intensified concerns that demands for profit-linked compensation could spread rapidly across South Korea’s corporate landscape.Major labor unions preparing for this summer’s wage negotiations are already escalating calls for companies to distribute a larger share of profits through bonuses. Samsung Biologics, facing its first strike since its founding, has seen union demands for bonuses equal to 20% of operating profit. At Kakao, where workers recently approved strike action, unions are seeking as much as 15%.Momentum has grown further following the implementation of the so-called Yellow Envelope Law, with subcontractor unions increasingly demanding compensation packages comparable to those offered by primary contractors.If operating profit-linked bonuses become normalized, the financial strain on companies could become substantial. To remain competitive globally, businesses must continue investing aggressively in research and development and capital expenditures. Reserving a fixed share of profits for bonuses inevitably reduces room for investment and hiring.Beyond a handful of exceptionally profitable firms, many companies already struggle to provide sizable bonuses. Tensions with shareholders are also likely to intensify. President Lee Jae-myung recently warned, saying, “Institutionally distributing operating profit before taxes are even paid is difficult even from an investor’s perspective.”Critics also warn that if performance bonuses become institutionalized and evolve into disputes over ordinary wages, the trend could further entrench the high-cost structure that has long burdened South Korea’s manufacturing sector.Samsung Electronics may have narrowly avoided a strike, but the clouds hanging over the broader industrial sector are only growing darker. While global technology giants and major overseas corporations are channeling profits into securing future competitiveness, South Korea cannot afford to focus solely on profit distribution while pushing investment further down the priority list.What is needed now is a sustainable and balanced compensation framework that preserves long-term corporate competitiveness while rewarding individual performance fairly. Allowing excessive demands for short-term profit distribution to spread unchecked risks turning a labor dispute into a broader threat to the country’s economic vitality.