Starbucks boycott spreads across public sector

Calls to boycott Starbucks are spreading through South Korea’s public sector after the company’s “Tank Day” promotion sparked accusations that it mocked the legacy of the May 18 Gwangju Democratic Uprising. Following the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, the country’s largest public-sector labor union has also urged members to stop using the coffee chain.The Korean Government Employees’ Union said Friday that it had sent a notice to local branches the previous day calling on members nationwide to join the boycott.In the notice, the union argued that Starbucks Korea’s “Tank Day” promotion on Aug. 18 distorted the history of the Gwangju Democratic Uprising. “The union stands for democracy and human rights, and we cannot overlook this issue,” it said. “We urge all branches to actively join the boycott of Starbucks, which has distorted history and undermined democratic values and human rights.”The move follows a similar announcement by Interior and Safety Minister Yoon Ho-jung, who said Thursday on X that Starbucks products would no longer be served at government events.The Ministry of National Defense also said Friday that it was suspending a welfare partnership with Starbucks Korea. The ministry and the company signed an agreement in April to support troops, including providing beverages to soldiers stationed at remote military bases. “The ministry will decide how to proceed after considering public sentiment and Starbucks Korea’s response regarding its social responsibility,” it said.The Ministry of Justice has also begun reviewing purchases of Starbucks products. On Friday, it instructed the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office to report any Starbucks purchases made this year using its budget. Meanwhile, police are moving ahead with their investigation into the controversy.The Public Crimes Investigation Unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Friday questioned Kim Soon-hwan, secretary-general of the Citizens’ Committee for Public Welfare Measures, who filed complaints against Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin and former Starbucks Korea CEO Sohn Jeong-hyun. The interview took place a day after the case was reassigned to the public crimes unit.송진호 jino@donga.com