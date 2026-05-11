Parties launch full-scale push ahead of local elections

With 24 days remaining before South Korea’s June 3 local elections, rival parties are moving into full campaign mode, launching election committees and sharpening their political attacks in a nationwide push for votes.The ruling Democratic Party of Korea on Sunday launched its “Election Committee for the Normalization of South Korea,” making the dismantling of so-called “Yoon Again” forces a central campaign message.The conservative People Power Party, meanwhile, is framing the election around what it calls efforts to stop “judicial insurrection.” The party has stepped up criticism of a special counsel bill proposed by the Democratic Party of Korea to investigate alleged fabricated investigations and indictments, arguing the measure is unconstitutional. It is also considering appointing a constitutional scholar as co-chair of its campaign committee.The Democratic Party of Korea held the launch ceremony for its campaign committee Sunday morning at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul. Rep. Chung Cheong-rae, who will serve as chief permanent co-chair of the committee, described the election as a pivotal moment for restoring normal governance and setting the country on a new path forward.“Today marks the start of a major campaign to fulfill that historic responsibility,” Chung said.Party leaders portrayed the election as a battle to eliminate lingering insurrectionist forces and hold the People Power Party accountable. “Insurrection has not ended, and forces that still show no remorse continue to stir unrest,” Chung said. “We must win this local election to completely root out those forces. Voters must judge the arrogant political forces seeking to revive insurrection through ‘Yoon Again’ nominations.”Floor leader Han Byung-do, who will also serve as a permanent co-chair of the campaign committee, said the party must prevent “insurrectionist forces” from regaining influence while securing stable governing momentum. Chung and other party leaders are scheduled to hold their first regional campaign meeting Monday in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, before attending candidate rallies in Gangwon and Seoul. Beginning Tuesday, the leadership plans to campaign across the country, including in the Chungcheong and Honam regions.The People Power Party is expected to formally launch its campaign committee around May 15, the deadline for candidate registration. The conservative party plans to make opposition to what it calls “judicial insurrection” a core campaign theme while highlighting controversy surrounding alleged attempts to cancel criminal indictments. Party officials believe the issue could help solidify conservative support while also attracting moderate and independent voters.The party is also reviewing plans to appoint a constitutional scholar as co-chair of the campaign committee and establish a task force led by incumbent lawmakers to challenge the legality and constitutionality of the special counsel bill. People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyuk is also expected to take a direct role in leading campaign operations.Speaking Sunday at the opening ceremony for the campaign office of Park Min-sik, the party’s candidate in the Busan Buk-gap parliamentary by-election, Jang accused President Lee Jae-myung of trying to erase his legal troubles and extend his hold on power through constitutional revision. “Lee Jae-myung became president and now says he will erase his crimes and revise the Constitution so he can stay in office,” Jang said.조권형 기자 buzz@donga.com