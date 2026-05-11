North Korean soldiers march in Moscow parade

North Korean troops marched in Russia’s Victory Day parade in Moscow’s Red Square, marking the first time Pyongyang has sent soldiers to participate in a military parade abroad. The appearance underscored deepening military ties between North Korea and Russia following Pyongyang’s troop deployment to the war in Ukraine and the signing of a mutual defense treaty between the two countries.North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency and the Rodong Sinmun newspaper reported Sunday that a North Korean military unit took part in Saturday’s Victory Day celebrations in Moscow. The Rodong Sinmun published photos and coverage across its front pages, saying soldiers who had fought alongside Russian forces in battles to “liberate Kursk” marched through Red Square during the ceremony. The newspaper said a combined unit from North Korea’s army, navy and air force, led by Army Col. Choe Yong-hun, joined the parade. It added that Russian President Vladimir Putin later met the commanders and personally expressed his appreciation.Video released Saturday by Russia’s state-run TASS news agency showed North Korean soldiers in dress uniform marching in formation with rifles, led by the North Korean flag and Victory Day banners. TASS described the event as the first time North Korean troops had marched alongside Russian forces in a Victory Day parade.North Korean leader Kim Jong Un did not attend the ceremony but sent Putin a congratulatory message reaffirming the alliance between the two countries. In the message, Kim said Pyongyang would continue to strengthen and develop its comprehensive strategic partnership with Moscow and remain committed to fulfilling its obligations under the bilateral treaty between North Korea and Russia.Na-Ri Shin journari@donga.com