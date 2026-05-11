BLACKPINK’s Lisa set for World Cup performance

Lisa of BLACKPINK is set to perform at the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup next month, according to a report by The Athletic. The sports publication, owned by The New York Times, reported Friday that Lisa signed a deal with FIFA to appear at the June 12 opening ceremony. The 2026 World Cup, hosted jointly by the United States, Canada and Mexico, will hold opening celebrations in all three countries.Lisa is expected to perform alongside Katy Perry, Future and DJ Sanjoy ahead of the opening match between the United States and Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. At BMO Field in Toronto, the opening ceremony lineup is expected to feature Michael Bublé and Alanis Morissette. In Mexico City, rock band Maná and Tyler are scheduled to perform at Estadio Azteca.Lisa will become the second K-pop artist to appear at a World Cup opening ceremony after Jungkook of BTS. Jungkook drew global attention at the 2022 Qatar World Cup with a performance of the official song “Dreamers” alongside Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi.Born in Thailand, Lisa debuted with BLACKPINK in 2016 and has since built a strong solo career in North America. Her 2021 solo single LALISA sold more than 730,000 copies in its first week.She is also scheduled to launch her residency show, Viva La Lisa, in November at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.사지원 기자 4g1@donga.com