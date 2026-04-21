Phelps’ legacy goes beyond Olympic dominance



When the conversation turns to the greatest Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps is often the first name mentioned.



He competed in five Olympic Games from Sydney 2000 to Rio de Janeiro 2016, collecting 28 medals, including a record 23 golds. At the 2008 Beijing Olympics, he won eight gold medals, the most ever at a single Games. The magnitude of that achievement becomes clearer in context. South Korea won 13 golds in Beijing to finish seventh, followed by Japan with nine, Italy with eight and France with seven.



Phelps’ career also stands out as a case in effective crisis response. In February 2009, months after his Beijing triumph, a British tabloid published a photo of him using a marijuana pipe. As criticism mounted, he issued a public apology, acknowledging his mistake and pledging it would not be repeated. The response is widely seen as a textbook example of taking responsibility while committing to change.



The focus soon returned to his achievements in the pool. Coverage emphasized that the incident had no link to performance-enhancing drugs and noted his age at the time, 23. Sponsors including Omega, Visa and Speedo maintained their support, while the International Olympic Committee and the sport’s governing body expressed hope that he would continue to serve as a role model. Despite a three-month suspension, he retained public trust.



His significance, however, extends well beyond medals or reputation management. Phelps grew up with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and later spoke openly about his struggles with depression. As a child, he was told by a teacher that he would never be able to focus on anything.



His mother treated the condition not as something to be fixed but as something to be managed. She structured his daily routine around school, training and rest, while giving him time to recover emotionally after setbacks. His coach also adapted his approach, using visualization techniques to sharpen focus and preparing him for unexpected situations so he could stay composed under pressure.



Phelps’ story illustrates how sport can help people move beyond the limits of disability and mental health challenges. It is not a cure-all, but it can turn differences into a source of strength.



April 20 marked South Korea’s Day of Persons with Disabilities. In a broader sense, aging means that many people will eventually face some form of limitation, making such lessons all the more relevant.

