PPP shifts focus to post-election power struggle



As South Korea’s June 3 local elections for governors and metropolitan leaders take shape, the political stakes are becoming clearer for all major parties. But within the People Power Party, which has already ceded both legislative and executive power to the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, lawmakers appear increasingly focused not only on the election itself but also on the political realignment that could follow.



People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok is currently in the United States, with his originally planned four-day trip extended to 10 days. Explaining his visit, Jang said, “I cannot turn my back on the future of the Republic of Korea,” adding “The local elections are a vast frontline in defending freedom and democracy.” His remarks linking the trip to the election in a loosely framed manner have drawn criticism, with some questioning, “Are there votes in U.S. local elections?”



Questions over timing and intent have fueled speculation that the trip is aimed at strengthening his political base. Some party insiders see it as an effort to consolidate support among hardline backers, whether to secure renewed legitimacy after the local elections or to position himself ahead of a future party convention amid an expected reshuffling of the political landscape. Reports that segments of his conservative base have become uneasy following the party’s recent move to distance itself from the so-called “Yoon again” faction have only added to the scrutiny.



Inside the party, attention is increasingly turning to the next floor leader election. The term of current Floor Leader Song Eon-seok runs until June 16, but there is growing sentiment that an early contest could be held in May, in line with the ruling party’s selection of a new floor leader. The concern stems from the possibility that a poor local election result could weaken the party leadership, giving the next floor leader significantly greater authority.



In such a scenario, the new floor leader would have the power to appoint the chair of an emergency committee, or even assume that role directly. With the consent of party members, the committee chair could also revise the current convention rules, which allocate 80 percent weight to party votes and 20 percent to public opinion. Depending on how those rules are adjusted, whether toward greater public input or reduced influence, the structure of the 2028 general election nomination process could shift substantially. Political circles are already circulating scenarios such as “if lawmaker A becomes floor leader, lawmaker B will serve as emergency committee chair.”



While the party leadership appears increasingly focused on developments after the local elections and even the next general elections, candidates on the ground are voicing frustration. The Democratic Party of Korea has been touring the country and unveiling nine key pledges, while the People Power Party has presented only one, fueling perceptions of imbalance in the campaign.



Against that backdrop, some gubernatorial candidates are pushing to form independent local campaign committees in an attempt to offset what they see as a one-sided race. Efforts to promote alternative political narratives, including speculation about recruiting former lawmaker Yoo Seung-min or bringing back former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon, have been dismissed by critics as politically motivated and have failed to gain traction within the party leadership.



Observers say the party must first fully confront the significance of the upcoming local elections before turning its attention to the 2028 general election or broader political restructuring. If the ruling party, already governing as though the opposition were politically marginal, secures a sweeping victory, it is not difficult to anticipate how it would seek to leverage that mandate.



With more than six weeks remaining before the vote, the priority for the People Power Party should be clear: a full focus on the local elections. A basic level of political balance is ultimately in the national interest. Only when a party has room to operate can it meaningfully engage in internal power struggles or compete over the direction of future political realignment.

