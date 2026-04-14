Hyundai targets growth with AI and hydrogen

Chung Eui-sun, chairman of Hyundai Motor Group, said the group will drive its next phase of growth through robotics, physical artificial intelligence and hydrogen, while reaffirming plans to expand investment in the United States.In an interview with U.S. outlet Semafor on April 12 local time, Chung said robotics and physical AI will be central to the group’s evolution beyond mobility. He said the company aims to advance that vision with robots designed to work alongside people.He highlighted plans to deploy humanoid robots developed by Boston Dynamics in manufacturing. Chung said the group intends to introduce the humanoid robot Atlas into production lines by 2028 and scale output to as many as 30,000 units annually by 2030. He added that robotics and AI will play a key role in achieving high manufacturing standards.Chung also stressed the importance of the U.S. market. He said the United States is a core base for long-term resilience and sustainable growth, adding that the group plans to invest a total of $26 billion there by 2028.Hyundai Motor Group has invested $20.5 billion in the United States since entering the market more than four decades ago. More recently, it established Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, a next-generation smart factory in Georgia.The group is also strengthening its hydrogen value chain to meet rising demand for clean energy. Chung said hydrogen could play a key role as energy consumption increases with the expansion of AI infrastructure and data centers. He added that hydrogen complements electric vehicles, giving customers a wider range of options in the energy transition.Chung also addressed geopolitical uncertainty, saying the group will pursue global expansion while deepening localization. He noted that customers, regulations and supply chains are becoming more fragmented across regions and said the company will combine global scale with local agility to sustain its competitive edge.변종국 기자 bjk@donga.com