South Korea, Poland upgrade strategic partnership

Korean President Lee Jae-myung and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk agreed Monday to elevate bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, marking a new phase in relations during Tusk’s state visit to South Korea.Speaking at a joint press briefing after their summit, Lee said the two countries will expand cooperation across a broader set of forward-looking sectors, including advanced industries, science and technology, space, energy and infrastructure. He also underscored the importance of ensuring the steady implementation of existing framework agreements to maintain momentum in defense cooperation.Tusk described South Korea as Poland’s most important partner after the United States, adding that defense cooperation forms the backbone of the relationship. He said he plans to take an active and hands-on role in overseeing collaboration in the sector.He added that defense ties remain the central driver of bilateral relations and pledged to step up efforts in technology transfer, localization in Poland and the relocation of production facilities.In July 2022, South Korea signed a $44.2 billion arms export agreement with Poland covering K2 tanks, K9 self-propelled howitzers, FA-50 light attack aircraft and Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers. The deal marked South Korea’s first major arms export to a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and its largest defense contract to date. Although concerns had surfaced over possible disruptions following a change in Poland’s government, Tusk’s remarks signaled a clear commitment to sustaining and expanding the partnership.The two sides also agreed to strengthen cooperation to help stabilize global supply chains amid growing geopolitical uncertainty, including the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Lee said both leaders shared the view that supply chain stability is essential in responding to the crisis and pledged continued coordination.Tusk said the international environment remains volatile, with multiple crises unfolding across regions, and stressed the need for joint efforts to advance peace.윤다빈 기자 empty@donga.com