U.S. orders blockade of Iranian ports

The United States will enforce a broad blockade on all maritime traffic entering and leaving Iranian ports starting at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on April 13, or 11 p.m. the same day in South Korea. The move effectively counters Iran’s disruption of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil corridor, by targeting a key source of Tehran’s revenue.The decision follows roughly 21 hours of ceasefire talks between Washington and Tehran held on April 11 and 12 in Islamabad, Pakistan, which ended without a deal. Analysts say the United States is increasing pressure on Iran after the negotiations broke down.The United States Central Command said April 12 that the blockade will apply to all vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports, regardless of nationality. The measure covers ports in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, as well as nearby coastal waters.The Wall Street Journal reported that the operation is expected to proceed in stages, beginning with the removal of mines laid by Iran, followed by vessel identification and the interception of ships bound for Iranian ports.Iran has used the Strait of Hormuz as a strategic pressure point since the outbreak of hostilities on Feb. 28. In that context, the counter-blockade could reshape the course of the conflict. At the same time, it risks heightening military tensions and sending shockwaves through the global economy, particularly by driving up oil prices. The newspaper described the move as a choice that may be the least unfavorable option for Washington.U.S. President Donald Trump indicated he is prepared to absorb higher energy costs. In an interview with Fox News on April 12, he said oil prices could rise through the fall.Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who led Tehran’s delegation in the talks, issued a warning the same day on social media platform X. Posting a map of U.S. gasoline prices, he wrote, “Enjoy the current prices. You will soon miss $4 to $5 per gallon because of this so-called blockade.” Although average U.S. gasoline prices have already surpassed $4 per gallon, widely seen as a psychological threshold, he argued that the U.S. move would push them even higher.Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also signaled a hard-line response. In a statement, it said all vessel traffic in the Strait of Hormuz remains under Iran’s full control and warned that any miscalculation would turn the waterway into a “deadly whirlpool.”Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com