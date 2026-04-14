Firefighter deaths expose preventable safety failures



Grief swept through funeral halls April 13 as families and colleagues mourned two firefighters killed in the line of duty.



Senior Fire Sergeant Park Seung-won, 44, of the Wando Fire Station, and Firefighter Noh Tae-young, 30, of the Haenam Fire Station, died a day earlier while battling a blaze at a seafood processing plant in Wando County, South Jeolla Province. The two were trapped after a vapor explosion ignited a sudden surge of flames inside the building.



Park, a 19-year veteran, is survived by his wife and three children. Noh, in his fourth year of service, had been preparing for his wedding in October. Their deaths left families and colleagues in deep shock.



The fire began in a first-floor freezer used to store seaweed. A foreign worker had been removing epoxy flooring with a torch when the blaze broke out. Firefighters arrived at 8:38 a.m. and brought the fire under control within nine minutes, but it reignited. About three minutes into a second response, an explosion sent flames rapidly through the enclosed space. Neither firefighter was able to escape.



Authorities believe flammable vapors accumulated inside the sealed warehouse and ignited, triggering a flashover that caused the fire to spread instantly. A similar vapor explosion at a logistics center construction site in Icheon in 2020 killed 38 people.



Colleagues remembered Park, a Wando native, as a firefighter who consistently led from the front at dangerous scenes and was widely regarded as a true hero. Fellow firefighters broke down upon seeing his young children in mourning at the funeral.



Noh, who was assigned to emergency medical services, had been deployed to firefighting duties due to staffing shortages. Colleagues described him as diligent and upbeat, always willing to take on any assignment. His mother wept at the funeral, mourning the loss of her 30-year-old son.



An investigation is underway, but questions remain over whether proper safety measures were followed when open flames were used in a confined space such as a freezer warehouse. The standard two-person work rule was not observed. Fires in enclosed storage facilities, where vapor explosions pose a high risk, are among the most dangerous situations for firefighters, raising concerns about whether response protocols were properly followed.



Chronic staffing shortages at local fire stations have also come under scrutiny, as Noh, an emergency responder, had been reassigned to firefighting duties. His father urged authorities to ensure such a tragedy does not happen again.



Three firefighters have died in the line of duty this year. The incident has renewed calls for a thorough review of safety practices to prevent further loss among those who serve on the front lines.

