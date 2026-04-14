Flawed curbs on early education backfire



A new plan by South Korea’s Education Ministry to curb private tutoring for young children is facing a backlash from parents, many of whom see it as effectively targeting English-language kindergartens.



Some parents have reacted strongly, questioning why the government is extending regulation to early childhood education and arguing that it limits children’s learning choices. Others have filed complaints through official channels or suggested responding at the ballot box in upcoming local elections.



The ministry said it will revise the law governing private academies to ban “cognitive instruction” for children under age 3 and cap it at three hours a day, or 15 hours a week, for those aged 3 and older. It defines such instruction as lecture-based teaching focused on subjects such as Korean, English and mathematics. While officials said the criteria would be refined, they acknowledged that some programs at English-language kindergartens fall within that scope.



Last year, the National Human Rights Commission of Korea called for regulatory measures after raising concerns about excessive level testing for young children. With private education spending for school-age students reaching its second-highest level on record last year, there is broad agreement on the need to ease pressure in the sector. Even so, critics say the ministry’s approach relies too heavily on blanket restrictions.



In early childhood education, the boundary between play and learning is difficult to define. The ministry has indicated that repetitive writing drills would be restricted, while activities such as learning through movement or sound could be allowed. In practice, however, most academies already rely on a mix of songs, physical activity and creative work rather than rote repetition. Given young children’s limited attention spans, extended lecture-style instruction is rarely practical. Drawing a clear line between play-based and structured learning at a minute-by-minute level may prove unrealistic.



Critics also warn of unintended consequences. If instruction is capped at three hours a day, academies may intensify lessons within that time to deliver results. Some may split programs into additional sessions or assign heavier workloads. Private tutoring to help young children complete assignments, already common, could expand further.



Stricter rules could also fuel demand for high-cost, informal tutoring among parents seeking advanced English education. Others say the measures may restrict parental choice, particularly for families that rely on such institutions due to limited childcare options or the need for extended hours.



The downsides of excessive early education, including the so-called “age 4 entrance race,” are widely acknowledged. Intensive, developmentally inappropriate instruction can, as the ministry notes, amount to harm. Yet critics argue that a one-size-fits-all crackdown could have the opposite effect. Even teachers’ groups and civic education organizations, which have generally supported efforts to rein in private tutoring, say the plan is unlikely to curb alternative forms of private education.



Many parents continue to rely on private institutions to meet learning and childcare needs not fully addressed by public education. Critics say the government has yet to offer viable alternatives, relying instead on regulation while attributing the issue to parental excess. They argue the ministry should revisit the policy in consultation with parents, educators and experts, taking into account the varied reasons families choose early education programs.

