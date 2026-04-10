Weak HUMINT clouds North Korea succession analysis



On Sept. 12, 2008, as speculation swirled over the health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, a senior South Korean official disclosed that he had recovered enough to brush his own teeth. Kim, who had been in critical condition after a cerebral hemorrhage, later regained his health and died in December 2011.



The disclosure drew criticism for potentially exposing a high-level source, given the difficulty of obtaining such intimate information. At the same time, it highlighted the reach of human intelligence, or HUMINT, capable of penetrating North Korea’s inner circle.



Attention has returned to that issue after South Korea’s National Intelligence Service indicated that Kim Jong Un’s daughter, Ju Ae, is effectively being groomed as his successor. NIS Director Lee Jong-seok told lawmakers the agency’s assessment that she is in a “designated successor” stage rests on credible intelligence, not merely circumstantial evidence.



His remarks suggest the conclusion is supported by multiple intelligence streams, including human sources and intercepted communications. Cross-checking through high-level HUMINT remains essential in assessing sensitive issues such as North Korea’s leadership succession. In a past media interview, former NIS official Jeong Il-cheon said there had long been intelligence that Kim Jong Un introduced Ju Ae to senior military officers as the figure to whom they should pledge future loyalty.



Questions surrounding the NIS assessment also reflect broader concerns about the erosion of South Korea’s HUMINT capabilities on North Korea. Government officials and outside experts say such networks are now largely depleted. Frequent policy shifts following changes in administration have hindered sustained investment and long-term management of human intelligence, they say.



The COVID-19 pandemic, which sealed North Korea’s borders, dealt a further blow. The reported exposure of undercover agents in 2024 compounded the damage, while the fallout from the Dec. 3 emergency martial law declaration curtailed the role of military intelligence agencies. A source familiar with North Korea affairs said operations in China’s northeastern provinces, a key base for intelligence gathering, have become increasingly difficult.



HUMINT, often associated with spies and field operatives, relies on human networks and carries significant risks. If a source is exposed, years of work can collapse overnight or be turned against the operator. Despite advances in technical intelligence such as satellite surveillance and signal interception, HUMINT remains critical as a source of timely, ground-level insight.



Recent U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran also underscored the value of long-developed intelligence networks and human sources in identifying precise targets.



South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, who is pursuing a policy of peaceful coexistence on the Korean Peninsula, said during a December briefing that while patience is needed in dealing with North Korea, there is little room for progress in inter-Korean relations.



Finding even the narrowest opening begins with intelligence. No matter how advanced technology becomes, the final piece of critical information ultimately depends on people.

