North Korea evacuates villages near key rocket site

North Korea has cleared two villages near its primary rocket launch facility in the country’s northwest, a site used for launching long-range rockets including reconnaissance satellites and intercontinental ballistic missiles.Satellite imagery analyzed by 38 North and released on April 2 shows that Jagang-dong and Jangya-dong, located near the Sohae Satellite Launching Station in Cholsan County, North Pyongan Province, have effectively disappeared. Apart from a small number of structures near the port, hundreds of buildings across the two villages have been removed.38 North said the move likely reflects ongoing efforts to expand the Sohae facility, North Korea’s main space launch center. At its ninth Workers’ Party congress last month, Pyongyang outlined a five-year defense plan that includes reconnaissance satellites and systems designed for satellite warfare.The Sohae site has been used for multiple launch attempts since 2012, including the Malligyong-1 reconnaissance satellite placed into orbit in November 2023. Expansion work has continued since Kim Jong Un visited the facility in 2022, with new launch infrastructure and testing facilities added. No further satellite launches have been reported since a fourth attempt to deploy a military reconnaissance satellite in May 2024.Separately, South Korea on April 3 approved a plan to acquire SM-3 interceptor missiles capable of engaging North Korean ballistic missiles at higher altitudes. The decision was made at a Defense Acquisition Program Promotion Committee meeting at the Ministry of National Defense.The interceptors will be purchased from the United States between 2026 and 2031 under the Foreign Military Sales program, with a budget of 753 billion won. The deal is expected to cover around 20 to 30 missiles.The SM-3, deployed from Aegis destroyers such as the Jeongjo the Great-class, is designed to intercept targets during the midcourse phase at altitudes of 90 to 500 kilometers. This allows it to counter submarine-launched ballistic missiles and lofted intermediate-range ballistic missiles, which are difficult to intercept using ground-based systems alone.Na-Ri Shin journari@donga.com