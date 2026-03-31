Seoul police arrest man over gas station threat

A man in his 30s was arrested after threatening another driver with a weapon during a dispute over line-cutting at a gas station, as persistently high oil prices linked to a prolonged U.S.-Iran conflict continue to push motorists toward cheaper fuel outlets.Police in Seoul’s Yeongdeungpo District said March 30 they are investigating the man on suspicion of special intimidation. The incident occurred at about 3:30 p.m. the previous day at a gas station in Dorim-dong. While waiting to refuel, he confronted a driver who had cut in line and threatened him with a weapon.The weapon was identified as a camping tool kept in his vehicle. Police said the suspect was neither intoxicated nor under the influence of drugs at the time. Authorities plan to seek a detention warrant.The station is known for offering lower fuel prices than nearby competitors and has recently drawn heavy traffic. According to the Korea National Oil Corp.’s Opinet system, gasoline and diesel prices there stood at 1,859 won and 1,849 won per liter, respectively, more than 100 won cheaper than at surrounding stations.A station official said that since tensions in the Middle East escalated, weekend lines have lengthened significantly, with vehicles sometimes stretching about 100 meters as drivers wait to refuel.정동진 기자 haedoji@donga.com